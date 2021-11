Acciona enters the wind power of Brazil

The company signed an agreement with Casa dos Ventos for the purchase of two wind energy projects under development in the state of Bahia.

ACCIONA Energía, the world’s largest 100% renewable electricity company, has signed an agreement with Casa dos Ventos, Brazil’s largest renewable energy investor group, for the acquisition of two wind projects under development (Sento Se I and II) in the state of Bahia (Brazil). The maximum combined capacity of the two projects amounts to 850MW. The transaction is subject to the fulfillment of certain conditions and the mandatory approval required from competition authorities.

The Sento Se I and II wind farms are currently in the process of obtaining all the necessary permits and authorizations prior to their execution. Once these are obtained, ACCIONA Energía can proceed to approve the investment and begin construction next year. The development of both wind farms would involve an investment of €800 million.

The purchase of these projects in Bahia marks ACCIONA Energía’s entry into the Brazilian renewable generation market. The company is exploring other wind and photovoltaic opportunities in the country, aiming to become an active player in Brazil’s long-term energy transition process and to contribute to the decarbonization of the country’s economy and business activity.

This new operation expands ACCIONA Energía’s portfolio of projects under development, and promotes the company’s geographic diversification, in alignment with its growth plans. The company expects to double its size and reach 20GW of installed capacity by 2025, through its portfolio of 9.8GW of projects in advanced development, to which 850MW of wind power in the state of Bahia will now be added.

ACCIONA Energía is the largest 100% renewable energy company with no fossil legacy in the world. It has 11GW of renewable energy in 16 countries. With 30 years of experience, ACCIONA Energía offers a complete portfolio of tailor-made energy solutions for its corporate and institutional clients to meet their decarbonization goals. ACCIONA Energía is committed to the highest environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) standards. ACCIONA S.A., a leading global company in the provision of regenerative solutions for a decarbonized economy, is the reference shareholder of ACCIONA Energía.