Vestas presents the V162-6.8 MW wind turbines

Vestas introduces the V162-6.8 MW wind turbine, expanding the power output of the EnVentus platform and applicability to the market.

Wind power is already a critical component in energy systems around the world, and technological development and continuous scale play a key role in making renewables the dominant energy source in all parts of the world. To lead the expansion of wind power and leverage modular product development to offer enhanced customization for medium to high wind sites, Vestas today unveils the V162-6.8 MW wind turbine from the EnVentus platform.

The V162-6.8 MW is applicable worldwide and combines higher power rating and operational flexibility to deliver up to 7 percent Annual Power Production (AEP) based on specific project conditions. The V162-6.8 MW features flexible 6.5 MW, 6.8 MW, and 7.2 MW power ratings and expanded site applicability via a larger optional CoolerTop. Performance improvements are achieved through EnVentus powertrain and power conversion systems.

“We took another step forward with the introduction of the V162-6.8 MW, reaching the next level in applicability and scalability. The V162-6.8 MW demonstrates how our modular product development enhances our ability to continually innovate and lead the industry in developing customizable and sustainable power solutions that meet the needs of our customers, ”says Anders Nielsen, Vestas CTO . “Today, we are proud to present a wind turbine that underscores Vestas’ continued leadership in high-quality sustainable energy solutions, optimized for all specific project conditions.”

The V162-6.8 MW will benefit from increased transport capacity and location as it will be based on Vestas’ new modular nacelle concept, where the nacelle structure is divided into the main nacelle house containing the powertrain. and the side compartment with the power system that includes the converter. and transformer. Both gondola compartments are dimensionally designed to correspond to general industry logistics standards for road, rail and sea transportation with less need for specialized handling.

The EnVentus platform is the next generation of Vestas technology, building on and leveraging the proven technology of the 2 MW, 4 MW and 9 MW platforms to meet customization needs more efficiently through advanced modularity. Since launching the EnVentus platform in 2019, Vestas has secured orders for more than 5 GW in 13 different markets on four continents.