Uzbekistan to boost capacity of solar and wind power plants to 8,000 MW by 2026

Uzbekistan plans to build 10 solar power plants and wind farms with overall capacity of around 3,000 MW with foreign direct investments in 2022-2024, President Shakat Mirziyoyev said at the meeting on renewable energy sources on November 22.

At COP26 Summit in Glasgow, Uzbekistan pledged to reduce emission of greenhouse gases by 35% compared to 2010, President Mirziyoyev said.

This intiative would entail measures aimed to increase capacity of solar power plants and wind farms to 8,000 MW by 2026.

Uzbekistan’s first photovoltaic plant was launched in August 2021 in Navoi region. The same plant will be launched in Samarkand next month.

Tender for construction of 5 more solar power plants with overall capacity of 900 MW in Khorezm, Bukhara, Kashkadarya, Namangan and Ferghana regions will be held next year.