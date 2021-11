Pedro Castillo will inaugurate Duna and Huambos wind power projects in Chota

Opening ceremony will be this Friday, November 19, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. There will also be the Minister of Energy and Mines, and Cajamarca authorities.

This Friday, November 19, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. In the district of Huambos, province of Chota, Cajamarca region, the inauguration ceremony of the Duna y Huambos Wind Project will be held, executed by Grenergy, a Spanish company that produces energy from renewable sources and specializes in the development, construction and operation of projects. wind power.

Officials of the Spanish company Grenergy invited the Huambino population and surrounding places to participate in the event that will be attended by the President of the Republic, Pedro Castillo, the Minister of Energy and Mines, the regional governor of Cajamarca, Mesías Guevara, national press and from abroad.

It should be noted that the Spanish company Grenergy Renovables, which currently operates the Duna and Huambos wind farms (36.8 MW), will inject an estimated annual energy production of 165,000 MWh into the National Interconnected Electric System over a period of 20 years.

In addition, the two wind farms in the Chotano district of Huambos, came into operation in May of this year 2021, were built at more than 2,400 meters above sea level, and are the first to be installed and operated in the Peruvian highlands.