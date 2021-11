ACP CEO Heather Zichal statement on House passage of the Build Back Better Act

American Clean Power Association CEO Heather Zichal issued the following statement today after the House of Representatives passed the Build Back Better Act and advanced it to the Senate:

“The American Clean Power Association applauds the House passage of the Build Back Better Act which includes the largest job-creating investment for clean energy in American history and important provisions to combat the ongoing and intensifying climate crisis.

The stable and predictable policies for renewable energy projects included in the House-passed legislation will help grow America’s economy and a clean energy future that creates good-paying jobs and a cleaner environment. With tax credits for renewable generation, energy storage, transmission projects, green hydrogen and the growing offshore wind energy sector and associated domestic manufacturing, a powerful signal is being sent to the private sector and industry.

The Build Back Better Act will help spur new investment, accelerate the development of projects and deliver over 1 million clean energy jobs by 2030. It will also help create growth opportunities for local communities and put the country on a path to achieve the goal of 100% carbon-free electricity by 2035 — which will require doubling the size of the electricity grid and tripling the amount of clean energy carried by it.

Voters from across all political parties support the expansion of clean energy. With House passage, we now urge the Senate to pass the Build Back Better Act and do their part to help deliver a clean energy future for Americans. Every state in the nation will benefit from it.”