RWE invests in 44 MW wind farm in France

By deciding to invest in the Les Nouvions onshore wind farm, RWE is further expanding its renewables portfolio in France. The 44-megawatt wind farm is located in northern France in the Hauts-de-France region. Construction is expected to start in the beginning of 2022 and the project team has planned to fully commission the project in 2023. Once completed, the wind farm will have eleven Nordex turbines (type N149 / 3960 TS 105). It has been calculated that the asset will generate enough green electricity to cover the annual needs of 22,700 French households.

Joseph Fonio, Country Chair at RWE Renewables France: “We are putting our many years of experience into the development, construction and operation of wind farms. As part of this process, we are relying on local partnerships and getting stakeholders involved on site. This will allow us to support France in achieving its climate targets and to stand by its side as a reliable partner to drive the energy transition.”

RWE has ambitious goals in France. In 2020, the company acquired a French onshore wind and solar development pipeline of around 1.9 gigawatts. The company has recently commissioned its first onshore wind farm Les Pierrots (26.4 megawatts). Two other projects with a total capacity of 33 megawatts are expected to be completed in 2022. Beside the French projects, RWE is building onshore wind farms in the USA, the UK, Poland, Sweden, the Netherlands and Germany.

“We are pushing ahead with the expansion of our renewables portfolio in France. The French market is very important to RWE and we consistently tap into growth potential. In addition to Les Nouvions, we are working relentlessly to implement other French onshore wind projects. We have recently commissioned our first onshore wind farm in France, two other projects are under construction.”

Katja Wünschel, COO Wind Onshore and Solar Photovoltaics Europe and Asia-Pacific of RWE Renewables