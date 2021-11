COP-26: Abeeólica highlights that wind energy will receive large investments

The private sector took over COP-26 in the absence of some governments, not just the Brazilian. For the president of the Brazilian Wind Energy Association (Abeeólica), Elbia Gannoum, who has participated since the first day of the conference, this brings an optimistic reading of the event that discusses the course of the decarbonization of the world economy.

In evaluating the first week of the meeting, Gannoum assesses that the private sector has already understood that decarbonisation is “the deal” to be made, or there will be no financing.

“I have a more optimistic reading, because when the financial market dictates the rules of the game, we see that it can be solved, that there may be a solution,” he said on the podcast “Cabeça de Vento” on Monday 8, highlighting the participation of multilateral banking organizations at COP-26.

According to her, the largest investments for decarbonisation will be made in the wind segment, which has been growing exponentially due to the evolution of offshore (maritime) technology. The technology is already a success story in Europe and is now making headway in the United States. And Brazil will not be left out of the new wave.

To achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement, signed at COP-21 in 2015, and reinforced in the current edition of the conference, the world will have to quadruple current wind generation, says Gannoum, and faster than before it takes place.

He points out that Brazil still has a potential in onshore wind generation of four times the need for electricity supply in the country, the same potential for offshore generation, which already has projects for a total of 46 gigawatts (GW) in analysis in the IBAMA.

Minister Bento (Albuquerque, Mines and Energy) promised the decree for December, the regulation of offshore wind generation, which will have a different regime from that of onshore wind energy and will attract investors different from those that operate on land. I’m not choosing one source to the detriment of the other, ”he explains.

He affirmed that Brazil still does not have offshore wind energy because it does not need it and will benefit from the fall in the prices of the technology used, which has gained strength in recent years in countries that no longer have physical space to install wind turbines. .

Gannoum also highlighted the importance of wind energy for the production of hydrogen, a candidate fuel to replace fossil energy in the world. And, in the case of offshore wind, it will have the advantage of not depending on connections with transmission lines to be produced.

“We can have offshore wind farms that produce hydrogen and do not require connections, exporting energy directly from the sea for production without transmission lines. In this way, Brazil will be able to export its renewable energy,” the executive concluded.