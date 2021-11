Josh Kaplowitz joins American Clean Power Association as Vice President for Offshore Wind Energy

The American Clean Power Association (ACP) announced today that Josh Kaplowitz will assume the role of Vice President for Offshore Wind. Kaplowitz brings to the job nearly a decade of offshore wind legal and policy experience inside both the federal government and the offshore wind industry. In this newly-created role, Kaplowitz will lead ACP’s offshore wind advocacy efforts starting on November 8.

“Josh’s experience and knowledge of the offshore wind industry will be a tremendous asset to American Clean Power and our member companies as the industry continues its rapid growth,” said Heather Zichal, ACP CEO. “The Administration’s goal to deploy 30 gigawatts of offshore wind by 2030 is jump-starting this industry and could create up to 83,000 jobs and $25 billion in annual economic output. Josh joins ACP at an exciting time for the industry and will be a valuable leader for our member companies.”

As Vice President for Offshore Wind, Kaplowitz will advance ACP’s policy, legislative, and regulatory priorities for offshore wind, with particular emphasis on ACP’s engagement with Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) and other key federal partners. He will also facilitate ACP’s offshore wind advocacy toward collaboration with state and local governments, stakeholders, and the public.

Kaplowitz joins ACP from GE Renewable Energy, where he served as commercial counsel for its U.S. offshore wind business and advised GE and ACP on federal offshore wind policy.

Prior to that, Kaplowitz served for five years in the Solicitor’s Office at the U.S. Department of the Interior as an attorney for BOEM’s Offshore Renewable Energy Programs. In that capacity, Kaplowitz provided legal counsel on the Bureau’s four most recent offshore wind lease sales and its environmental reviews of the first construction and operations plans submitted on competitively issued leases.

Kaplowitz also helped draft revisions to BOEM’s offshore wind regulations; assisted BOEM in its coordination with other federal agencies, state governments, and outside stakeholder groups; and helped defend BOEM against legal challenges to its permits and leases.

Before joining the Solicitor’s Office, Kaplowitz spent seven years as an environmental and tort litigator in Philadelphia and Washington, DC and worked with ACP’s predecessor, the American Wind Energy Association (AWEA), in a pro bono capacity on offshore wind permitting issues.

“After working closely with ACP and the wind industry for many years, it’s exciting to join the team at such a critical juncture in the development of the offshore wind industry,” Kaplowitz said. “Offshore wind is finally realizing its potential to be a climate solution and a creator of tens of thousands of good American jobs. We have a window of opportunity to enact policies that will make this new industry a permanent part of our clean energy future.”

Kaplowitz earned his B.A. in Political Science from Yale University and his J.D. from the University of Virginia. He lives in Arlington, Virginia with his wife Andrea and has three children.