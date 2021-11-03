Capital Energy already has more than 25% of its portfolio of wind energy projects in Galicia in public information

The company’s wind farms that are in this phase of the processing add up to a power of around 280 megawatts (MW)

Wind power facilities that have completed this procedure will be capable of producing around 950 gigawatt hours (GWh) of clean electricity per year, equivalent to the consumption of nearly 400,000 households. Likewise, they will be able to avoid the annual emission into the atmosphere of more than 370,000 tons of CO2

Its construction, which is expected to begin between the end of 2022 and the beginning of 2023, will involve an investment of more than 250 million euros, will mean the creation of approximately 1,600 jobs in rural areas and will have an annual economic impact on local coffers, as well as through the leasing contracts, of almost 2 million euros

The company is currently developing 39 renewable projects for regional processing, all of them wind power and distributed in the four provinces. They have a combined power of more than 1,000 megawatts (MW) and their commissioning will involve a global investment of around 1,000 million euros, as well as the creation of about 6,000 jobs.

Santiago de Compostela, November 2, 2021.- Capital Energy, a Spanish energy company born in 2002 and whose vocation is to become the first 100% vertically integrated renewable operator in the Iberian Peninsula, has just achieved a relevant milestone for the development of its renewable energy project in Galicia.

Not surprisingly, more than 25% of the company’s portfolio in the community is already in public information, after the General Directorate of Energy Planning and Natural Resources of the Xunta recently published the authorization requests [1] of the Monte Inxeiro, Estivada, Zamorra and Alborín wind farms, which will be located in the provinces of A Coruña, Pontevedra and Lugo.

The facilities that have reached this processing phase have a combined total capacity of around 280 megawatts (MW) and will be capable of producing around 950 gigawatt hours (GWh) of clean electricity per year, equivalent to the consumption of some 400,000 households. Likewise, they will be able to avoid the annual emission into the atmosphere of more than 370,000 tons of CO2.

Its construction and that of its associated evacuation infrastructures, which is expected to begin between the end of 2022 and the beginning of 2023, will involve the investment of more than 250 million euros and will lead to the creation of approximately 1,600 jobs in rural areas during the peak periods of the works. Likewise, Capital Energy will provide permanent employment to some 50 professionals in the area in the operation and maintenance phase.

These wind farms will have an annual economic impact on local coffers (BICE, IBI and IAE), as well as through leasing contracts, of almost 2 million euros. To this recurring amount is added the punctual payment of the ICIO, which will exceed 7 million.

With the administrative progress achieved in recent days, Capital Energy once again confirms its commitment to the fight against climate change in Galicia -through the promotion of clean energy- and to the economic and social development of the region, reflected in the investments, the fiscal impact and the creation of employment that the implementation of all this power will entail.

Commitment to the social and economic development of Galicia

Capital Energy wants to accompany the development of its renewable energy projects in Spain and Portugal with the launch of social and environmental action programs, adapted to local needs, to maximize its contribution to the socioeconomic progress of all the territories in which it operates. In this sense, the company has already promoted several initiatives with social entities in Galicia, mainly focused on supporting disadvantaged groups.

Among its main social actions is the signing of a framework agreement with the Association of Persoas con Discapacidade da Bisbarra de Muros (Adisbismur), whose purpose is to promote projects that promote employment, social welfare and the integration of people with disabilities from the region, and that has materialized in a first project of economic support to said association for the start-up of a self-consumption facility in its occupational center in the Outes municipality. On the other hand, the company has donated material, furniture and financial funds to the Foundation for the Mentally Handicapped of A Barcala, belonging to the Negreira and A Baña councils and of which both municipalities are patrons.

Capital Energy has been developing renewable infrastructures in Galicia since 2009. Today, it has an office in the San Lázaro neighborhood of the Galician capital where it works.