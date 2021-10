American Clean Power statement on Biden administration budget framework agreement

Heather Zichal, CEO of the American Clean Power Association (ACP) issued the following statement following the announcement by President Biden on a budget framework agreement that includes key climate change legislation and clean energy provisions:

“The American Clean Power Association applauds the revised framework for the Build Back Better Act which includes important provisions that will help drive clean energy investment across the country while also delivering substantial emission reductions.

Make no mistake; this is the largest federal investment in clean energy in American history and the largest since the American Recovery Act 11 years ago

We urge Congress to finish their work and pass both the Bipartisan Infrastructure and Build Back Better legislation as soon as possible. The Biden Administration has laid out?an ambitious, comprehensive approach to climate change policy that recognizes renewable energy’s?ability to grow America’s economy, create good-paying jobs, a cleaner environment, and a more prosperous and equitable future.

Ensuring that our industry will have stable and predictable policies in place will help drive new investment and accelerate the development of projects that could deliver over 1 million clean energy jobs by 2030. The clean energy tax provisions included will allow project developers to continue the rapid deployment of renewable energy projects, along with much needed energy storage and transmission upgrades across the country.

These investments will not only create jobs, but they also represent important opportunities for communities across the nation while also putting the country on a path to reduce carbon-emissions and reach the goal of 100% carbon-free electricity by 2035. Clean energy?enjoys?widespread bipartisan?support,?and this legislation will ensure that our industry can continue leading the way in emission reductions while providing jobs and more clean energy, when and where it is needed most.”