Wind farm to be built in Germany’s North Sea

The Federal Office for Maritime Navigation and Hydrography (BSH) announced today that it has approved the project for a 900 megawatt wind farm in the German North Sea.

The park will have an area of 75 square kilometers and will house 83 wind turbines, which will rise 242 meters above sea level and will have a span of 200 meters, said the entity.

It also indicated that the planning of the Borkum Riffgrund 3 project of the Danish company -rsted, will involve the construction of the park some 53 kilometers from the island of Borkum and 55 kilometers from Juist, in the East Frisian islands, in the North Sea. .

According to Ørsted, the wind power installation will come into operation between 2024 and 2025.

The company plans to supply 2.5 million households in Germany with electricity from six wind farms.