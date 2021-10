Nordex exceeded 1,000 wind turbines and 3 GW of wind power in Turkey

Business in Turkey continues to be successful for the Nordex Group. On 1 October 2021, the Turkish Wind Energy Association announced their half year statistics 2021.

According to this report, Nordex Turkey maintained its market leadership with a 28.55% market share of 3,022MW installed capacity. In August 2021, Nordex Turkey installed its 1,000th turbine in Turkey.

With projects under construction, Nordex Turkey will hit the 3.5GW installed capacity with over 1,100 turbines in early 2022.

“We are proud of our market leader position in Turkey. This is a success of our highly committed colleagues in Turkey and their hard work and passion,” says Ergun Gultekin, Service Director of Nordex Turkey & Middle East and East Europe.

“Surpassing the 3GW and 1,000th turbine thresholds motivates us further, and we will continue to deliver continued reliable service to our customers in Turkey, and work with our utmost effort to grow further in the market.”