Senator Edward Markey to Headline American Clean Power Offshore WINDPOWER Conference

The American Clean Power Association (ACP) announced that Sen. Edward Markey will be a speaker for its Offshore WINDPOWER Conference & Exhibition taking place October 13-15 at the Omni Boston Hotel at Seaport.

Senator Edward Markey (D-MA), October 14 at 10:30 a.m. EDT

Senator Markey has amassed an unparalleled record of energy and environmental legislative achievements. He championed the Waxman-Markey Bill, the first major climate legislation to pass a House of congress, helped enact fuel economy standards, and is the Senate sponsor of the Green New Deal. He has consistently fought to create new jobs in American clean energy and has been a champion for offshore wind, with the enactment of his bill to create a stand-alone offshore wind ITC in December 2020. Sen. Markey will be discussing his Offshore Wind American Manufacturing Act in a moderated discussion.

“The American Clean Power Association strongly supports Sen. Markey’s Offshore Wind Manufacturing Act,” said ACP CEO Heather Zichal. “His legislation will expedite the creation of an entirely new manufacturing sector, and lead to thousands of good-paying jobs in the United States while meeting state and federal goals to deploy 30 gigawatts of new offshore wind capacity by 2030.”

ACP previously announced that Department of the Interior Secretary Deb Haaland will deliver a keynote at the conference on October 13 at 2:30pm EDT.

Offshore wind is a once-in-a-generation opportunity and its momentum forward continues leading into ACP’s Offshore WINDPOWER Conference & Exhibition this fall.

The event has cultivated a dedicated and thriving global community of top developers and experts. As more steel goes in the water, this event will only continue to grow in value and scope. Industry leaders, developers, experts and exhibitors will be showcasing the offshore wind industry at this longest-running gathering of offshore wind energy professionals in the U.S.

See full agenda for Offshore WINDPOWER Conference & Exhibition.

MEDIA NOTE Complimentary press registrations are available to those that meet ACP’s media accreditation guidelines. To request a complimentary press pass contact? Jason Ryan.