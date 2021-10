American Clean Power launches “Safer Together” campaign

The American Clean Power Association (ACP) today launched its inaugural safety campaign, “Safer Together.” With rapid growth in all 50 states and more than 415,000 Americans employed in the renewable energy sector, workplace safety is more important than ever. ACP is dedicated to providing value and critical workplace resources to the industry and the communities we serve through innovative and collaborative projects utilizing all sectors of clean energy for a better tomorrow.

“ACP believes that by combining the strengths from all clean energy sectors we can create a safer work environment for our growing workforce,” said Heather Zichal, CEO of American Clean Power. “As the new, leading trade organization representing the wind, solar, storage and transmission sectors, the ‘Safer Together’ campaign will collectively apply the knowledge from across our industry to deliver and shape the best practices that ensure a safe workplace for everyone.”

The 2021 “Safer Together” safety campaign encompasses the clean power industry as we work together to eliminate injuries and improve environmental performance. During the safety campaign, ACP is providing resources and materials to help increase safety awareness across the industry.

This includes a kick-off webinar on October 6 at 2:00 PM EDT. Leaders across the industry will discuss the key elements of the campaign, ways to participate, and engagement opportunities.

Visit the ACP “Safer Together” campaign website here for additional details and resources.