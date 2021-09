American Clean Power launches ads in seven states and D.C. urging Congress to pass clean power infrastructure bills to create jobs

As Congress continues work to pass historic infrastructure packages, the American Clean Power Association (ACP) launched the next phase of its Powering American Jobs campaign this week with advertisements in seven states and Washington D.C. The ads feature clean energy workers and urge Congress to pass infrastructure legislation with smart and predictable incentives that will boost investments and create additional jobs in the industry.

“Congress has a once-in-a-generation opportunity to update our country’s aging infrastructure, much of it battered by extreme weather events, to ensure a clean energy future for all Americans. The adoption of stable policies will drive investment so our industry can accelerate the delivery of projects, create more good-paying jobs and help the U.S. meet emissions reduction targets,” said Heather Zichal, CEO of American Clean Power. “Industry momentum combined with supportive policies and regulations could deliver over 1 million clean energy jobs by 2030 across the country.”

The 30-second video ads will run while Congress considers these important job creating investments in a clean energy future.

View the new American Clean Power national ad: https://bit.ly/3ttNSuF

U.S. Clean Energy Facts:

415,000+ jobs supported in the clean energy workforce

$347 billion invested in wind, solar and energy storage projects

Total operating capacity: 180,000+ MW – nearly 52 million homes can be powered by clean energy in the U.S

$1.8 billion paid annually in state and local taxes

365,000,000 metric tons of CO 2 avoided – equivalent to taking nearly 80 million cars off the road

Download ACP’s United States clean power fact sheet here

View the new American Clean Power Arizona ad: https://bit.ly/3zWFndT

View the new American Clean Power Iowa ad: https://bit.ly/3Cew1er

View the new American Clean Power Kansas ad: https://bit.ly/38W1kxL

View the new American Clean Power Nevada ad: https://bit.ly/3ni80ih

View the new American Clean Power New Hampshire ad: https://bit.ly/3E5FFBH

View the new American Clean Power Virginia ad: https://bit.ly/2X9GloJ

View the new American Clean Power West Virginia ad: https://bit.ly/38TIiIo