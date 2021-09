EDPR signs more than 50 solar energy projects with Walmart

The projects, ranging from rooftop to ground mount projects, generate a total of 38.3 MW of energy and are distributed across 7 USA states.



EDP Renewables (Euronext: EDPR), the fourth largest renewable energy producer in the world, through its subsidiary EDP Renewables North America LLC, has announced that it has signed 51 solar energy projects, among which 39 have been signed between 2020 and 2021.



The total of 51 distributed energy projects installed to date by EDPR NA DG for Walmart are distributed across 7 states ranging from Arizona, California, and Illinois to New Jersey, Louisiana, Maryland and South Carolina.

The projects, ranging from rooftop to ground mount projects, generate a total of 38.3 MW of energy which is equivalent to offsetting 27.1 metric tons of carbon dioxide or 9.2 tons of waste recycled instead of landfilled, according to the U.S. EPA’s Greenhouse Gas Equivalencies Calculator.



Using the latest in environmental innovation, EDPR worked with Walmart to support its commitment to pollinator friendly solar by building a ground mount solar array at its Laurens, SC distribution center, featuring pollinator mixes that restore regional biodiversity. This effort, which is part of what is the largest pollinator health effort from a U.S. grocery retailer to date, aims to reduce several pollinator threats through promotion of integrated pest management (IPM) practices and improving and expanding pollinator habitats. In addition to attracting beneficial pollinators, the project also lessens stormwater impact and increases the visual appeal of the installation.



In 2019, EDPR NA DG’s New Jersey portfolio, which was comprised of five solar installations for Walmart, won the Large-Scale Project of the Year award from Solar Builder Magazine. The Walmart Bayonne Supercenter was the featured recipient of the award.