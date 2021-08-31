Vestas supplies 181 MW to the Dulacca wind power plant in Australia

Together with RES in Australia, Vestas has secured a 181 MW deal for Dulacca Wind Farm in Queensland, Australia. The project will feature 43 V150-4.2 MWwind turbines which Vestas will supply and install.

Upon completion, Vestas will also deliver a 30-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement. This agreement will optimise energy production while also providing long-term business case certainty.

In addition to providing clean energy to approximately 124,000 homes, Dulacca Wind Farm will have approximately 150 workers on site during the peak of construction.

“Thanks to our valued relationship with RES, Vestas is proud to be the sustainable energy solutions provider of choice and long-term service provider for Dulacca Wind Farm”, said Peter Cowling, Head of Vestas Australia and New Zealand. “From the delivery of the wind turbines to commissioning and maintenance, we look forward to successfully supporting this project which will contribute towards the Queensland Government’s target of 50% renewables by 2030, and Australia’s broader clean energy transition”.

“As the largest installer and maintainer of wind turbines, both globally and nationally, Vestas is pleased that customers like RES continue to choose our leading technology, market experience and broad service solutions”, said Purvin Patel, President of Vestas Asia Pacific. “We look forward to continuing to champion RES Australia’s ambitious vision of sustainability through the successful delivery of Dulacca Wind Farm”.

“RES is pleased to sign our first contract in Australia with Vestas for the construction and operation of this project. The Dulacca Wind Farm will bring much needed diversity of renewables, and valued jobs to the local region”, said Matt Rebbeck, CEO of RES in Australia.

Delivery of Vestas’ wind turbines is expected to take place in the second quarter of 2022, with commissioning to commence in the first quarter of 2023.

Through RES’s commitment to supporting local communities, this project will establish a Community Fund of 1.25 million Australian dollars. As a result, the nearby communities of Dulacca and Drillham will be eligible for the funding of local projects, community groups and organisations.