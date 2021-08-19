YPF will open the Cañadón León wind farm at the end of 2021

The company Yacimiento Petroliferos Fiscales (YPF) of Argentina reported that at the end of 2021 the Cañadón León wind farm will begin to operate, in the province of Santa Cruz, with which 37% of the company’s electricity demand will be covered by renewable energy.

The company added that it has renewable wind energy contracts for a power greater than 160 megawatts (MW) and during the first half of the year the supply reached 272 gigawatts per hour (GW / h), which represented 25% of the total of your electrical demand.

The generation of renewable energies allows the company to avoid emissions of 400,000 tons of carbon dioxide (CO2).

Other wind farms of the YPF Luz subsidiary are Manantiales Behr, in the province of Chubut and Los Teros, in the province of Buenos Aires.

According to what the company reported, the Manantiales Behr wind farm is the most efficient in the country with an average capacity factor of 60% in 2020.

In January the company announced that its subsidiary YPF Luz received an international loan of 150 million dollars for the development and construction of the Cañadón wind farm.

The complex will generate 120 megawatts (MW) of power from a renewable source and will have 29 General Electric wind turbines of 4.2 MW each.