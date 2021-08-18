Dubai to build UAE’s first wind farm

DEWA has already identified the location for a wind farm and actual wind speed for a full year is currently being measured using a 150-metre metal tower.

Dubai has launched a project to study the feasibility of generating electricity by utilising wind energy in Hatta.

The project was launched Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

Based on field visits and available preliminary data on wind in Hatta, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has identified the location for a wind farm with a total capacity of about 28MW.

Actual wind speed for a full year is currently being measured at the location using a 150-metre metal tower.

The purpose is to collect accurate data and study the total capacity of the power plant as well as other technical details in terms of number of turbines, capacity of each, annual operating hours, among other things.

“At DEWA, our strategy and plans are guided by the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to promote sustainability, innovation and the shift towards a green sustainable economy,” said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

“The project to generate electricity using wind power is part of our efforts to diversify clean and renewable energy sources in Dubai. These include photovoltaic solar panels technology, Concentrated Solar Power (CSP), green hydrogen production using renewable energy, and pumped-storage technology in the hydroelectric power station in Hatta.”