Ørsted lights up wind turbines in rainbow colours

From Thursday, 12 August to Sunday, 22 August, the three wind turbines at Avedøre Power Station in Copenhagen, Denmark will be lit up in rainbow colours. The occasion is Copenhagen 2021 – WorldPride and EuroGames where the energy company is an official partner aiming to promote diversity and inclusion. Two of the three wind turbines at Avedøre Power Station during the installation of the rainbow lights.

A special sight will meet Copenhageners and passers-by when they look at the three large wind turbines at Avedøre Power Station from Thursday at 22:30 CEST.

The wind turbines will be illuminated in rainbow colours in connection with Copenhagen and Malmö sharing the hosting of WorldPride 2021, EuroGames, and the Human Rights Forum. The arrangement goes by the common title Copenhagen 2021.

Behind the rainbow-lit wind turbines is the energy company Ørsted, an official partner of Copenhagen 2021 who wants to mark and promote diversity and inclusion in the workplace and in society.

“Even though we’ve come a long way, there’s still a struggle to be fought to ensure a fully inclusive global society. As a sustainable company, we work not only for a greener world, but also to be an inclusive company with room for everyone and equal opportunities for all, regardless of personal characteristics. The three wind turbines in rainbow colours are a symbol of this,” says Henriette Fenger Ellekrog, Executive Vice President and Chief HR Officer at Ørsted, continuing:

“We’re pleased to support Copenhagen 2021. The event is a tribute to diversity and the right to be who you are – which we support globally at Ørsted. We’re proud of the diversity in our workforce and find that different perspectives strengthen our ability to be innovative as we pursue our vision of creating a world that runs entirely on green energy.”

Video and more images of the three illuminated wind turbines are available here.

Will promote diversity in the workplace

More than 1,000 employees participate in Ørsted’s global inclusion networks, working at creating an inclusive company where everyone has the opportunity to thrive, perform, and grow.

Through its managers, processes, and employees, Ørsted focuses on creating inclusive teams in a safe environment, while working hard to ensure equal opportunities, build an inclusive culture, and create a sustainable working life for all employees.

Marijn Veraart, Blades Engineer at Ørsted and one of the driving forces behind the company’s rainbow lighting of the three wind turbines, says:

“I’m incredibly proud to be part of a company who’s keen to promote diversity, not only through bold visible statements like the rainbow wind turbines, but also through a range of internal initiatives, creating a supportive and inclusive culture where every employee is able to bring their whole selves to work.”

The three wind turbines will be lit up in rainbow colours every day from 12 to 22 August from 20:00 to 06:00 CEST. However, the illumination will start at 22:30 CEST on the first day. Ørsted owns two of the wind turbines and has been authorised by the owner of the third wind turbine, the wind turbine cooperative ‘Hvidovre Vindmøllelaug’, to light up that one as well.

Copenhagen 2021 – WorldPride and EuroGames takes place in Copenhagen in Denmark and Malmö in Sweden on 12-22 August. This year’s celebration is being billed as the most significant human rights and LGBTI+ event in 2021, encompassing multiple WorldPride activities, EuroGames competitions in 29 disciplines, a dynamic arts festival, and a LGBTI+ Human Rights Forum.



The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants, and provides energy products to its customers. Ørsted ranks as the world’s most sustainable energy company in Corporate Knights’ 2021 index of the Global 100 most sustainable corporations in the world and is recognised on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action. Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs 6,311 people. Ørsted’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2020, the group’s revenue was DKK 52.6 billion (EUR 7.1 billion).