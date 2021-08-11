EDP Renewables’ 180 MW wind farm located in Texas starts commercial operations

The project, known as Wildcat Creek, is EDPR’s fifth operating wind farm in Texas, expands the group’s presence in the United States and will offer significant economic benefits to local communities.

EDP Renewables (Euronext: EDPR), the fourth largest renewable energy producer in the world, announced, through its subsidiary EDP Renewables North America LLC, that its 180-megawatt (MW) Wildcat Creek Wind Farm, located in Texas, has reached commercial operations and is producing energy.

Wildcat Creek Wind Farm marks EDPR’s fifth operating wind farm in Texas and is its second project – in addition to Reloj del Sol Wind Farm in Zapata County – to recently come online in the state. These newest wind projects propel EDPR’s Texas portfolio to 1,089 MW in operating renewable energy capacity, and cumulatively, EDPR’sTexas projects produce enough energy to power the equivalent of 275,000 average Texas homes each year.

Wildcat Creek is located approximately 89 kilometers north of Dallas-Fort Worth. The wind farm is anticipated to disburse $38 million in cumulative payments to local governments over the life of the project. The wind farm will also pay out a total of approximately $72 million in land-lease payments to local landowners, providing a stable source of income throughout the life of the project. On the jobs front, Wildcat Creek created approximately 250 full-time equivalent jobs during construction and will support 10-12 permanent careers over the life of the project.

EDPR is committed to continuing to grow Texas’s leadership in renewable energy and increasing the already $1.5 billion it has invested in the state.