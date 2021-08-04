Swedish Twin Peaks 242 MW project to deploy Siemens Gamesa 5.X platform

Siemens Gamesa will supply 39 of its SG 5.8-170 wind turbines; 25 at the Ranasjö site and 14 at the Salsjö, the ‘twin peaks’. The wind turbines will have a nominal capacity of 6.2 MW.

The turbines will be split between 25 at the Ranasjö site and 14 at the Salsjö location, both around 15km apart in central Sweden. They are due to be commissioned by the first quarter of 2024 and will be covered by a service agreement of 30 years. The turbines will have a nominal capacity of 6.2 MW and are among the most competitive in the onshore industry, powered in this case by a 170-meter rotor.



The deals add to sustained momentum for the Siemens Gamesa 5.X platform in the Nordics, and in particular in Sweden which has been a fast adopter of this leading technology. The deal is financed by funds managed by London-based investment company InfraRed Capital Partners, namely The Renewables Infrastructure Group (TRIG) and InfraRed’s European Infrastructure Income Fund 4.



“This is the second contract we have concluded with the Swedish developer Arise for the Siemens Gamesa 5.X platform, so it is encouraging to build on this partnership. We will supply the Twin Peaks project with turbines offering one the most competitive LCOE (Levelized Cost of Energy) out there, and will assure performance through the service contract over the turbines’ life,” said Clark MacFarlane, CEO of Siemens Gamesa’s Northern European business.



In late 2019 Siemens Gamesa signed its first contract for the 5.X platform for the 231 MW Skaftaasen project also involving the Swedish developer Arise. Since then the company has now sold over 2.8 GW of the platform to customers from the Nordics to Brazil.