Vestas wins 58 MW order for wind power project in Australia

In partnership with Global Power Generation, a subsidiary of the multinational power company Naturgy Group, Vestas has secured a 58 MW deal for Crookwell 3 Wind Farm in New South Wales, Australia. The project will feature 16 V126-3.45 MWwind turbines in 3.6 MW operating mode which Vestas will supply and install.

Upon completion, Vestas will also deliver a 15-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement. This agreement will optimise energy production while also providing long-term business case certainty.

“As the largest installer and maintainer of wind turbines, both globally and nationally, we are pleased that customers like Global Power Generation (Naturgy Group) continue to choose our leading technology, market experience and broad service solutions”, said Purvin Patel, President of Vestas Asia Pacific.

“Global Power Generation (Naturgy Group) is a globally valued customer to Vestas”, said Peter Cowling, Head of Vestas Australia and New Zealand. “We look forward to championing their ambitious vision of sustainability in Australia through the successful delivery of Crookwell 3 Wind Farm, and our remaining projects which are currently in progress”.

“Once again, Global Power Generation is very pleased to partner with Vestas as OEM and long-term maintenance provider for Crookwell 3 Wind Farm”, said Pedro Serrano, Chief Business Development Officer, Global Power Generation (Naturgy Group).

Delivery of the wind turbines is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2022, with commissioning to commence in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Crookwell 3 Wind Farm is set to power approximately 40,000 homes and create around 95 jobs during its construction.

This project is located in the proximity of Crookwell 1 which was the first wind farm to be established in New South Wales when commissioned in 1998. Successfully operating today, the 5 MW project features 8 of Vestas’ V44-600 kW wind turbines.