Capital Energy finalizes the processing of its second wind farm in Asturias

The wind power project obtains prior administrative authorization, a necessary requirement to apply for construction permits

With 15 MW of installed power, it will be capable of generating 41,265 MWh of clean energy, enough to supply more than 17,000 Asturian homes, and will avoid the emission into the atmosphere of around 16,500 tons of CO2 per year The construction of Pico Liebres will entail an investment of close to 11 million euros, will lead to the creation of almost 90 jobs and will have an annual economic impact on local coffers, as well as through leasing contracts, of around 85,000 euros. This renewable facility, located in Picos Liebres, Piniella and Fontes-Tineo, already had the pertinent environmental authorizations -Declaration of Environmental Impact (EIS) and Environmental Impact Report- and with the access and connection permits to the network

Oviedo, July 29, 2021.- Capital Energy, a Spanish energy company born in 2002 and whose vocation is to become the first 100% vertically integrated renewable operator on the Iberian Peninsula, continues to advance in the development of its clean energy project in Asturias .

The Ministry of Industry, Employment and Economic Promotion of the Principality has granted the company prior administrative authorization for its second wind farm in the community: Pico Liebres. With this milestone, the project, which already had both the relevant environmental authorizations -Declaration of Environmental Impact (DIA) and Environmental Impact Report- as well as the access and connection permits to the network, is only pending authorization construction administration, which will enable you to apply for the building and installation license.

This Asturian wind farm owned by Capital Energy, which will share electricity evacuation infrastructure with that of Buseco, also owned by the company, will have an installed capacity of 15 megawatts (MW) and will involve an investment of almost 11 million euros.

Its three wind turbines, with a unit power of 5 MW, will be capable of producing 41,265 megawatt hours (MWh) of clean electricity, enough to supply more than 17,000 homes in the community, and will avoid, annually, the emission into the atmosphere of around 16,500 tons of CO2.

Pico Liebres, located in Picos Liebres, Piniella and Fontes-Tineo, will also promote the creation of some 90 jobs during its construction phase -three in the operation phase- and will have an annual economic impact on local coffers (IBI and IAE) , as well as through leasing contracts, of around 85,000 euros.

To this recurring amount is added the timely payment of the ICIO, which will amount to 369,000 euros, as well as another single payment for rights of way close to 48,500 euros.

Capital Energy’s firm commitment to Asturias

Capital Energy considers Asturias a key region for the development of its ambitious clean energy project. Not surprisingly, the company has 35 wind projects in the development phase that add up to more than 1,300 megawatts (MW) of power. More than half are located in areas of influence of the just transition agreements.

The construction, start-up and subsequent operation of this portfolio could generate more than 7,700 annual jobs during the works and almost 270 jobs in the operation phase, as well as potential income in the regional and municipal coffers of more than 34 million euros during the execution of the works and of more than 7 million euros per year throughout the useful life of the facilities.

The company is already executing the works of its first Asturian wind farm, Buseco, located in the municipalities of Tineo, Villayón and Valdés, and which, with an installed capacity of 50 MW, will involve an investment of about 51 million euros and will be capable of to supply clean energy to 54,000 homes in the region.

On the other hand, Capital Energy has recently signed a collaboration agreement with the Asturian group Isastur, specialized in infrastructure construction for the energy sector, which reinforces the industrial relationship that both companies already have today.

Likewise, it should be noted that Capital Energy has achieved recognition as the Best Company to Work for in Asturias in the Best Workplaces Asturias 2021 Ranking of Great Place to Work.

Around 35 GW of project portfolio in the Iberian Peninsula

In line with its commitment to a fair and ecological energy transition, Capital Energy currently has a portfolio of wind energy and solar projects in the Iberian Peninsula that is around 35 GW.