Nordex receives orders for 55 MW of wind power in Italy

The Nordex Group has received orders for the supply of two wind farms with Delta4000 turbines for a total of 54.9 MW in Italy. For a 26.1 MW project, the Nordex Group is supplying five N149 / 5.X turbines, and a further six N133 / 4.8 turbines will be installed in a second 28.8 MW wind farm. Orders also include a Premium Service contract for the turbines for an initial period of two years with various extension options for a total of up to 10 years.

The name of the projects and the client is not disclosed as per the client’s request.

The installation of the turbines will take place during the summer of 2022, and the completion of the wind farms is scheduled for the fall of the same year. Both wind farms will be built in the Campania region of southwestern Italy, in mountain ranges 900 meters above sea level.

Since the beginning of 2021, the Nordex Group has received orders for a total of 143 MW from Italy. Among them is a first project with five N163 / 5.X turbines, the largest turbines to be installed in Italy. All projects will be built in the course of 2022.

The Group has installed more than 33 GW of wind power capacity in more than 40 markets and in 2020 generated revenues of EUR 4.6 billion. The company currently employs a staff of approx. 8,500. Joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India and Mexico. The product portfolio focuses on onshore turbines in the 4 to 5.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements of countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.