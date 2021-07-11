Bac Lieu prioritises wind energy

The Mekong Delta province of Bac Lieu has chosen renewable energy as one of its top priorities, aiming to restructure the economy towards green growth and sustainable development.

To capitalise on its potential and strengths, the province has taken the initiative in proposing that the Government leave the Cai Cung coal-fired power plant complex out of the national power development plan.

The move is viewed an important premise which is hoped to draw investment from new domestic and foreign businesses to clean and renewable energy.

According to Director of the Bac Lieu Department of Planning and Investment Huynh Chi Nguyen, the province is home to the 99.2-MW Bac Lieu wind power plant that was built with an investment of over 5.5 trillion VND (239 million USD). It is the sole offshore wind power project in Vietnam at the moment.

He added that the province has attracted 19 other wind power projects with a combined capacity of more than 4,000 MW.

Bac Lieu is striving to raise its total capacity of power sources to about 9,780 MW by 2030, of which wind power constitutes 5,000 MW, solar power 1,550 MW, and gas power 3,200 MW. Annual power output is projected to hit 31 billion kWh by that year.

At the same time, the province is building a power network able to connect with neighbouring localities and the Mekong Delta region as a whole, thereby ensuring safe supply.

That Bac Lieu is striving to become a clean and renewable energy hub of the Mekong Delta and the country at large demonstrates that it is determined to ensure national energy security as well as offers stable and high quality energy at reasonable costs for socio-economic development.

Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Pham Van Thieu said that in the coming time, Bac Lieu will continue to develop energy sources in a self-reliant manner, ensuring efficiency and sustainability.

The province will also work to guarantee appropriate power distribution in line with requirements on environmental protection, and review power consumption, along with creating optimal conditions for the private sector to engage in the sphere.

Bac Lieu boasts huge potential and advantages in renewable energy development as it has a coastline of 56 km, alongside wind of an average speed of nearly 7 metres per second all year round.

It has an average annual amount of sunshine hours of over 2,900, coupled with a relatively even terrain and is barely affected by natural disasters.