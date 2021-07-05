Nordex receives wind energy order for 45 MW in Poland from OX2

Another wind farm that will support Poland’s energy transition by expanding the country’s renewable energy capacity and reducing dependence on energy production from fossil fuels: In late June, Swedish wind farm developer OX2 placed an order with Nordex Group to supply 15 N117 / 3000 wind turbines for the “Huszlew” wind farm. The order also includes a Premium Service for the wind turbines for a period of 30 years.

The 45 MW “Huszlew” wind farm will be built in the Mazowieckie province in eastern Poland. The Nordex Group will supply the N117 / 3000 turbines on steel tube towers with hub heights of 120 meters.

The wind farm is expected to be commissioned in 2023. The total production of clean electricity will be approx. 130 GWh per year, which is equivalent to the annual electricity consumption of some 30,000 homes. “Huszlew” will avoid approx. 45,000 tons of CO2 emissions per year from fossil fuels.

The Group has installed more than 33 GW of wind power capacity in more than 40 markets and in 2020 generated revenues of EUR 4.6 billion. The company currently employs a staff of approx. 8,500. Joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India and Mexico. The product portfolio focuses on onshore turbines in the 4 to 5.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements of countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.