Vestas to supply 29 MW of wind power in Ireland for Ørsted

Vestas has secured a 29 MW order from Ørsted for the Lisheen 3 wind farm in County Tipperary, Ireland.

The order includes the supply, installation and maintenance of eight V136-3.45 MW wind turbines in 3.6 MW operating mode. It will be the third phase of the Vestas-supplied wind farms at the project location, following the 36 MW Lisheen and 24 MW Lisheen extension projects.

Vestas will repair the turbines through a 20-year long-term Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service contract, which will provide energy efficiency assurance and Vestas’ industry-leading service experience throughout the life of the engine. draft.

The order marks the first onshore wind project for which Vestas will supply turbines to Ørsted, Ireland and Europe.

“We are delighted to start our partnership with Ørsted and their new European onshore wind business on the Lisheen3 project in Ireland,” said Juan Furones, Vestas Vice President North and West Sales for North and Central Europe. “This phase of the Lisheen project, the third in place, will continue to meet the goal set in Ireland’s Climate Action Plan of achieving 70 percent of electricity from renewable sources by 2030.”

Deliveries are expected to begin in the third quarter of 2022, while commissioning of the wind farm is expected in the last quarter of 2022.