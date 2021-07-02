American Clean Power Association Statement on Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind Energy Project

The American Clean Power Association (ACP) released the following statement after the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management announced the next step in the environmental review process for Dominion Energy’s Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind (CVOW-C) project:

“Today’s action by the Biden administration is a significant step forward in delivering the ambitious, but achievable, goal of developing 30 gigawatts of offshore wind energy in the US by 2030.

If fully approved, Dominion Energy’s CVOW-C project will generate up to 3,000 megawatts of clean energy and support more than 1,100 long-term jobs.

We appreciate Secretary Haaland and Gov. Northam’s leadership and support for developing these offshore wind projects here in the US. Virginia has worked with the federal government in developing new and innovative ways to partner on project approvals that will help the state meet the goal of producing 5,200 MW of clean energy by 2034.

The project also demonstrates the new domestic supply chains being developed as the industry grows. Dominion Energy is investing up to $500 million to build the first U.S. offshore wind installation vessel in a Texas shipyard using steel manufactured in West Virginia.

The Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project and other planned developments show the enormous potential the growing offshore wind industry plays in America, not only providing clean energy but driving economic investment and creating jobs for American workers.” – Heather Zichal, CEO American Clean Power Association