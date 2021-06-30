Vestas and Iberdrola finalise contract on Baltic Eagle offshore wind power project in Germany

Vestas and Iberdrola have finalised the turbine supply contract for the Baltic Eagle project being developed off the island of Rügen, in German waters of the Baltic Sea.

Vestas will deliver V174-9.5 MW turbines to the 476 MW Baltic Eagle project, which will span a 40 km2 area in the Baltic Sea and is located 75 km off the German coast. Baltic Eagle is Vestas’ fourth offshore project in Germany, adding to the Borkum Riffgrund 2 and Deutsche Bucht projects which were delivered by the joint venture MHI Vestas Offshore Wind.

In delivering this project in collaboration with Iberdrola, Vestas will supply and install the V174-9.5 MW turbines, as well as service the turbines over a period of up to 10 years.

“We are delighted to be establishing our partnership with Iberdrola at the Baltic Eagle project in Germany, delivering our proven V174 platform,” said Nils de Baar, President of Vestas Northern & Central Europe. “We are pleased to be advancing Germany’s clean energy and offshore wind ambitions at Baltic Eagle”.

Iris Stempfle, Iberdrola’s country manager in Germany, said “Baltic Eagle continues to progress on track, and we look forward to delivering another major project in the Baltic Sea. Adding to the existing Wikinger project it will enable us to benefit from efficiencies going forward, through technical advancements across the entire value chain and the use of the excellent infrastructure in Sassnitz. We are looking forward to the cooperation with Vestas and their reliable turbine. It is expected to contribute to the considerable performance output in our project and will help us trimming down the cost of offshore wind power in Germany”.

The project is expected to be completed in 2024.