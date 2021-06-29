Vestas wins an order for 105 MW of wind power in Spain from Iberdrola and Ocyener

Biocantaber, a company owned by Iberdrola and Ocyener, has placed an order for 105 MW for the El Escudo wind farm, which will be located in the Cantabria region of Spain. The contract includes the supply and installation of 23 V136-4.2 MW wind turbines and two V117-4.2 MW wind turbines.

The mixed technology configuration of the wind power project with two different wind turbine variants will deliver maximum power output at the site’s medium and high wind speeds.

“Iberdrola continues to show its commitment to Cantabria, together with its local partners, with a second wind farm in the region, and is expanding its supplier base with Vestas,” said Julio Castro, CEO of Iberdrola Renovables Energia.

“We are very proud to partner with Biocantaber for our first commercial project in Cantabria. This order shows the versatility of our 4 MW portfolio and its ability to operate in the most diverse and challenging wind conditions. Its full converter technology also provides our customers with the reliability they need to operate on the Spanish grid, marked by a growing share of renewable sources ”, says Javier Ojanguren, Country Manager for Vestas in Spain.

Wind turbines are expected to be delivered in the second half of 2022.

Since 1991, when Vestas installed its first wind turbine in Spain, the company has accumulated more than 4.8 GW of installed capacity in more than 130 wind farms in the country.