France can lead on delivering the Green Deal by embracing wind power

The EU has committed to climate neutrality by 2050, an objective endorsed by Heads of State and Government and now formally enshrined in the Climate Law. France will be key to delivering this and is planning accordingly. Its Programmation pluriannuelle de l’énergie, plans to increase the share of renewable energies to 33% of final energy consumption in 2030.

This means expanding wind energy: onshore and offshore wind will be central to creating a future-proof and cost-efficient energy system.

The overwhelming majority of French people want this: 73% have a good image of wind energy with even higher support among the young generation and, crucially, among people living close to a wind farm.

Indeed, communities benefit from having a wind farm close to their homes. Each new turbine creates €10m of economic activity. Most of this money stays with local communities.

And wind is playing its part in the economic recovery. France has more than 20,000 people working in wind, and can continue growing highly qualified jobs as it delivers on the transition.

WindEurope Chief Policy Officer Pierre Tardieu said: “France should be proud of the women and men working in wind. They are making the transition happen: boosting growth, benefiting communities, and helping deliver a cost-effective, sustainable and resilient energy system.”