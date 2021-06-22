BayWa r.e. Continues Expansion In Ireland in Partnership With Rengen Power

Global renewable service provider, energy developer and distributor, BayWa r.e. has announced a new partnership with Irish renewable energy company Rengen Power, headquartered in Ennis, Co. Clare.

This new partnership marks the further progress of BayWa r.e.’s projects business in Ireland and underpins its mission to improve renewable energy for a more sustainable future.

Together, BayWa r.e. and Rengen Power aim to develop and deliver 350 MW of wind capacity over the next three years and are set to play a significant role in wind farm development in Ireland.

The partnership will seek to explore opportunities to develop new renewable energy projects across the country.

Declan Cullinane, Country Manager Ireland, BayWa r.e. Ireland Ltd., commented: “We are delighted to expand our presence in the Irish market with this key partnership.

Passionate about providing energy sources for a low carbon future, Rengen Power is the perfect partner for us as we seek to step up our involvement in Ireland. We share a similar grass roots story, and our development approach and ethos when it comes to our environmental responsibilities are very much aligned to building strong collaborative relationships with local communities.”

“This development partnership with Rengen Power will take BayWa r.e.’s current project pipeline in Ireland to 600 MW. This will provide subsidy-free projects to support the Irish government’s ‘70% renewable by 2030’ targets and position our Irish business as a major player in the market’’ added Gordon MacDougall, Managing Director, BayWa r.e. UK Ltd.

With a focus on the provision of renewable energy that is viable, safe and in line with the Irish national policy for a low carbon future, Rengen Power is delighted to be recognised as a partner of choice in the renewable energy sector.

Sharing the benefits of BayWa r.e.’s vast experience in green asset development and technical and commercial operations management, Rengen Power recognises the great opportunity to provide more renewable energy generation.

“Partnering with BayWa r.e. is an important marker in the story of Rengen Power,” commented company Chairman, Mike Quinn. “This partnership with a highly-reputable international brand with a wealth of knowledge and experience comes at a critical time of global need for clean energy, reducing our carbon footprint and delivering energy cost reductions.”

BayWa r.e. has been active in the Irish market since 2019. In the UK and Ireland, the company operates more than 2.3 GW of combined wind and solar projects with a team of 115 people.