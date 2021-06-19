Vestas secures 46 MW wind power order in South Korea

Vestas has received a 46 MW order from Yeongwol Eco Wind Co., Ltd. for the Yeongwol Eco Wind wind farm in Korea. Co-owned with E1 Corporation and to be built by Daewoo E&C, the project will be located in Yeongwol-gun, Gangwon-do, in South Korea.

With the site located in complex mountainous terrain, Vestas will deliver a customized solution with specific towers for wind turbines that meets challenging transportation requirements, while maximizing annual energy production. At 132 m high, the project will feature the tallest wind turbine centers with a tubular steel tower in South Korea.

The order includes eleven Vestas V136-4.2 MW wind turbines, as well as a 20-year Active Output Management 4000 (AOM 4000) service contract for the wind farm, which provides a time-based availability guarantee to ensure optimized performance and a long-term business. certainty of the case for the client.

“We remain committed to contributing to South Korea’s carbon neutrality target by 2050,” said Purvin Patel, President and CEO of Vestas Asia Pacific. “It is encouraging to see South Korea’s ambitions to increase renewable energy deployment and this project is an important step towards that goal.”

“We would like to thank Yeongwol Eco Wind Co., Ltd. for trusting Vestas for this project,” said William Gaillard, Vice President of Sales for Vestas Asia Pacific. “The V136-4.2 MW wind turbine is built on a proven platform and this partnership also demonstrates Vestas technical and engineering expertise to design a suitable solution, working hand in hand with our client to improve their business case.”

Deliveries are expected to begin in the second quarter of 2022, while commissioning is scheduled for the fourth quarter of the same year.