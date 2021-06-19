Keeping the clean energy workforce safe as temperatures rise

It’s getting hot out there, and workers need to take precautions to maintain a safe working environment.

According to OSHA, many people are exposed to heat on the job, in both indoor and outdoor heat environments. Operations involving high air temperatures, radiant heat sources (e.g., sunlight, hot exhaust), high humidity, direct physical contact with hot objects, or strenuous physical activities have a high potential for causing heat-related illness.

Heavy sweating, dizziness, thirst, and muscle spasms are just a few of the warning signs that you are experiencing a heat-related illness. When working in hot temperatures, it’s important to focus on prevention strategies:

start your workday hydrated. Start your hydration the night before. Do use the buddy system. Act quickly if a co-worker shows signs of illness.

ignore the warning signs. Don’t think heat-related illness won’t happen to you!

ACP created three awareness materials to help workers best understand the signs of heat-related illnesses and how to prevent them. Available online, materials include a reference card, training module, and a heat awareness and tracking plan. These materials will help you understand all the signs of heat-related illness, how to prevent them, and what to do if you are experiencing any of the symptoms.

Stay cool, stay hydrated, and stay safe!

Author:

Sabrina MorelliManager, Standards & Asset Management