Saitec begins the processing of the first offshore wind farm in the Basque Country

With a total power of 45 MW and with three wind turbines. Saitec begins the processing of Geroa, the first offshore wind farm on the Basque coast with which it intends to promote the value chain in Euskadi with the installation of an experimental park of three wind turbines with a total power of 45 megawatts (MW), reported the company.

Specifically, the project began the environmental impact assessment process last Monday with the presentation of the initial document.

The objective set is for the park to come into operation in 2025, thus serving as a pilot test and intermediate milestone before the construction of large parks takes place in Spain.

Saitec indicated that Geroa will promote the development of offshore wind at the national level, helping to demonstrate the technical and environmental viability of floating offshore wind and its high decarbonization potential. Local employment and the consolidation of the Basque value chain as an offshore wind hub will also be promoted.

During his participation in the Wind Congress, the Director of Operations of Saitec Offshore, David Carrascosa considered “of vital importance to develop pre-commercial projects such as Geroa that serve as a test bed, not only for the industry involved but also for the public administration so that Let’s all gain experience together before we get to the upcoming commercial project auctions. “