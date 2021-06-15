Sudan’s first commercial-scale wind energy plant

Sudan’s first wind turbine has journeyed across the country’s Northern State to the site where construction is scheduled to begin. The 63m-tall wind turbine marks the inaugural milestone towards the country’s first commercial-scale wind energy plant.

During the journey via Port Sudan to the wind farm site in Dongola, Northern State, the Netherlands-made turbine crossed 4,600km and took seven vehicles to transport, finishing a 19-day journey from the Netherlands to Port Sudan.

Funded by the Government of Sudan and the Global Environment Facility (GEF), with support from UNDP, the turbine will demonstrate the viability of utility-scale wind energy in Africa’s third-largest nation. It is anticipated to provide power to 14,000 people while connecting to the national grid.

The project will be used as a showcase for future wind farms across Sudan, in support of the Government’s efforts to attract renewable energy investment. It aims to capitalise on the nation’s significant wind energy potential to improve access to energy, diversify Sudan’s power sources, and reduce reliance on fossil fuels.

Yasir Abdalla Saied, Director-General for Directorate of Renewable Energy at the Ministry of Energy and Petroleum, said: “The arrival of our first wind turbine marks the first step in Sudan’s wind power journey and continues the significant advances in renewable energy we have made over the past decade.”

The turbine will also provide training and opportunities to equip engineers with skills to support future wind projects.

UNDP’s support for this initiative is part of its efforts to increase access to renewable energy in Sudan, creating opportunities for employment, improved basic services, and strengthening resilience to climate change.

UNDP’s Resident Representative Yuri Afanasiev, said: “This exciting update is progress towards new solutions that help move the dial on access to affordable energy, improving health, education, the lives of women, and economic opportunities.

“Having supported Sudan with training, policy advice and research in this field for some time, the turbine’s arrival is a symbolic milestone we are thrilled to see.”

