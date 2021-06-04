Engie closes financing of 150 million dollars for future Punta Lomitas Wind Power Plant

Engie Energía Perú closed a financing for 150 million dollars for up to 12 months in order to finance part of the estimated investment to develop the future Punta Lomitas Wind Farm.

It is worth mentioning that with its 260W of installed capacity, this project located in Ocucaje (Ica) will be the largest wind power plant in the country.

On the other hand, the firm noted that Apoyo & Asociados and Moody’s Local classified Engie Energía Perú in the AAA category with a stable outlook.

For example, Moody’s Local highlighted the company’s positioning within the National Electric Interconnected System (SEIN), being the second entity in the same in terms of nominal power. As of December 31, 2020, ENGIE Energía Perú contributed 13.2% of the market’s total generation.

While A&A stated that the financing scheme of ENGIE Energía Perú’s current and future projects should allow maintaining a risk profile appropriate to the risk classifications granted, considering the commitment of shareholders.