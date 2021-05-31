Romania’s Hidroelectrica wants 300 MW offshore wind power

Hidroelectrica, one of the largest energy producers in Romania, wants to add 300 MW of offshore wind power and 300 MW of onshore wind power in the coming years, as well as green hydrogen production capacity on the Danube – said Bogdan Badea, president of Hidroelectrica, speaking on the occasion of completing the integration of 108MW wind farm Crucea into company’s structure.

However, the offshore wind farm investments are delayed by the sluggish completion of the Maritime Spatial Planning Plan, in accordance with the provisions of Directive 2014/89 / EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of July 23 2014.

The auction for selecting a consultant was cancelled in April, Economica.net reported.

“We have committed to adding 300 MW of offshore wind power in the coming years, but it is not our only project. We also want 300 MW in onshore wind, but also green hydrogen production capacity on the Danube, just to mention a few of our projects,” President of Hidroelectrica’s Management Board Bogdan Badea stated, according to News.ro.

Romanian state-controlled hydropower company Hidroelectrica announced that it signed on December 23 an agreement to take over the 108MW wind farm Crucea in the eastern part of the country from the German owners. The company said the transaction took place “following a highly competitive process which involved both local and international bidders.”