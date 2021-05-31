Ørsted completed the divestment of 50 % of the Borssele 1 & 2 Offshore Wind Farm in the Netherlands

Further to the announcement issued on 7 April 2021, Ørsted has today completed the divestment of 50 % of the Borssele 1 & 2 Offshore Wind Farm in the Netherlands to Norges Bank Investment Management.

Ørsted will also provide NBIM with balancing services and a long-term route to market for the renewable electricity generated by Borssele 1 & 2.

Located 22 kilometres off the coast of the province of Zeeland, the project was the first to cross the EUR 100/MWh barrier in the offshore wind sector at the Dutch competitive tender held in 2016.

The 752 MW offshore wind farm, comprising 94 Siemens Gamesa 8 MW wind turbines, went into operation in November 2020.





The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants, and provides energy products to its customers. Ørsted ranks as the world’s most sustainable energy company in Corporate Knights’ 2021 index of the Global 100 most sustainable corporations in the world and is recognised on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action. Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs 6,311 people. Ørsted’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2020, the group’s revenue was DKK 52.6 billion (EUR 7.1 billion). Visit ørsted.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.



Norges Bank Investment Management is the asset management division of Norges Bank, the Norwegian central bank. As manager of the Government Pension Fund Global, its mission is to safeguard and build financial wealth for future generations in Norway. Norges Bank Investment Management aims for the highest possible long-term return within the investment mandate set by the Norwegian Ministry of Finance. The fund is invested globally in equity, fixed income, and real assets and had investments worth 10,914 billion Norwegian kroner (EUR 1,042 billion) as at 31 December 2020. Norges Bank Investment Management was given a mandate to invest in unlisted renewable energy infrastructure from 1 January 2020.