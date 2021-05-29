Casa dos Ventos obtains R $ 217 million from BNDES for wind energy in Rio Grande do Norte

Wind power project developer Casa dos Ventos obtained financing of R $ 216.7 million from BNDES (National Bank for Economic and Social Development) for the construction of a wind farm in Rio Grande do Norte.

The Santa Martina 9 wind power plant, which is part of the Rio do Vento complex, will have a capacity of 63 megawatts, with commissioning scheduled for the end of 2021.

The loan proceeds are equivalent to 76% of the planned investment in the wind farm, which put the first wind turbines in the test phase in May.

Last year, the BNDES had already approved resources for the construction of three other wind farms in the Rio do Vento complex.