American Clean Power Association Statement on the Biden Administration’s Proposed Budget to Congress

The American Clean Power Association (ACP)?issued the following statement today following the Biden-Harris Administration’s budget request submitted to Congress.

“The American clean power industry applauds the Biden-Harris Administration’s budget for targeting funds to the most crucial initiatives needed to achieve America’s energy, climate, and economic goals. These funding levels for wind, solar, and energy storage research and development will be crucial in keeping our country on the cutting edge of clean energy technology, helping the U.S. remain a world leader in producing the energy sources that will power the 21st century. Dedicated support for BOEM, NOAA, and the Maritime Administration’s Port Infrastructure Development Program will help enable the American offshore wind industry to advance at pace, bringing billions of dollars in investments and delivering the well-paying union jobs that come with this brand-new source of clean energy for American homes and businesses. Alongside clean energy itself, this budget rightly acknowledges the importance of transmission infrastructure investments in facilitating the transition to a cleaner, more affordable American electric system. The American Clean Power Association and our members look forward to working with the Administration and our bipartisan supporters in Congress to move this proposed budget into law.” – Heather Zichal, CEO of the American Clean Power Association (ACP)