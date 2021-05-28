Senator Chuck Schumer and Bank of America Vice Chairman Anne Finucane join CLEANPOWER speaker lineup

We are just two weeks out from the CLEANPOWER 2021 Virtual Summit. In case you missed it, last week ACP announced an all-star lineup of speakers including John Kerry, former Secretary of State and current Special Presidential Envoy for Climate; Gina McCarthy, White House National Climate Advisor and former head of the Environmental Protection Agency under the Obama administration; Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA); Richard Glick, Chairman of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission; Andrew Steer, President and CEO of the Bezos Earth Fund; and more.

ACP is thrilled to add Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Anne Finucane, Bank of America Vice Chairman to the list of VIP speakers at the event, taking place June 7 – 10, 2021.

Senator Chuck Schumer, D-NY

Senator Schumer is the current Senate majority leader, and the senior United States senator from New York, a seat he has held since 1999. Schumer chaired the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee from 2005 to 2009, served as Vice Chair of the Democratic Caucus in the Senate from 2007 to 2017 and chaired the Senate Democratic Policy Committee from 2011 to 2017. During his time in the Senate, Schumer has long supported clean energy and the jobs, economic and climate benefits that come with it. Recently, he unveiled a “Clean Transit for America Plan” as a companion to his “Clean Cars for America” proposal, the both of which would decarbonize key parts of the American transportation sector, invest in good paying union jobs, and promote manufacturing here at home.

Anne Finucane, Bank of America Vice Chairman

Anne Finucane is Vice Chairman at Bank of America and also serves as Chairman of the board of Bank of America Europe. As a member of the executive management team, Finucane is responsible for the strategic positioning of Bank of America and leads the company’s environmental, social and governance (ESG), sustainable finance, capital deployment and public policy efforts. She stewards Bank of America’s $1 trillion by 2030 environmental business initiative, oversees the company’s $1.8 billion Community Development Financial Institution portfolio and chairs the Bank of America Charitable Foundation.

Every facet of the clean power Industry will be covered at CLEANPOWER 2021. From trade to project development to manufacturing, you’ll hear from industry experts and leaders about cutting-edge advancements and business opportunities. The full agenda is available here.

Session highlights:

100% Clean Power by 2035

Clean Energy Policy Hour

Unlocking Hybrid Project Opportunities & Bringing them to Scale

With Opportunities Come Challenges: How Trade Laws are Impacting Clean Energy Deployment

S. Offshore Wind Developer Interview Series

Tax Equity Market

Maximizing Transmission Lines through Grid Enhancing Technologies

Texas Winter Storm Aftermath – What’s Next?

A Transmission Renaissance in the West

Location matters: Exposing the Geospatial Constraints of Renewable Plus Storage Hybrid Energy Systems

The Present and Future of Wind + Storage Projects and Their Role in Energy Transition

Case Study to Measure Benefits of GETs to Enhance Renewable Integration in SPP

In addition to the wide range of speakers and education being offered, the virtual event will also offer time for networking to allow attendees to make those crucial business connections that only happen at events like CLEANPOWER. Registered attendees can now start utilizing the matchmaking tool where they can match with exhibitors, products, sessions, tracks, and peers based on self-selected interests. Matchmaking is available for all-access passholders from June-December 2021, and only through June for virtual-only participants.

Registration is open for both the CLEANPOWER Virtual in June and CLEANPOWER Salt Lake City on December 7-8. For just an additional $100, join us at both! Not sure how to engage in this year’s CLEANPOWER? Use this chart learn more about the two types of passes. No matter how you choose to engage, we can’t wait to see you!

