James Fisher Renewables selected to identify unexploded ordnance on RTE’s grid connection for the Fécamp offshore wind power project

James Fisher Renewables, a trusted supplier of comprehensive offshore windfarm solutions, has been selected by the French transmission grid operator Réseau de Transport d’Electricité (RTE) to identify unexploded ordnance (UXO) along the export cable routes for the Fécamp offshore wind project.

The 18km export cable, which will sit at depths between 5m and 35m, will provide the electricity transmission connection for the 71-turbine offshore wind project located 13 to 22km off the northwest coast of France. In preparation for laying the cable, RTE has contracted JF Renewables to identify and investigate potential UXO along the length of the cable’s planned routes, with confirmed targets to be disposed of by the French Navy in line with regional legislation.

The contract will be fulfilled by JF Renewables’ subsidiary Mojo Maritime France (MMF), and will create temporary local jobs for project supervisors, remote operated underwater vehicle (ROV) pilots and technicians, and Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) and UXO dive specialists. The award follows the successful completion of a similar UXO identification campaign for RTE’s grid connection of Saint Nazaire offshore wind project off the west coast of France, last summer.

Giovanni Corbetta, Managing Director of James Fisher’s Marine Contracting Division, said: “Having performed thousands of unique potential UXO target identifications, we bring a wealth of experience that will ensure this project is delivered safely and efficiently. We are delighted to be able to leverage our expertise working in extreme environments to help France deliver on its ambitious industrial plan for the region.”

The project is expected to commence in May 2021 and complete within two months.

James Fisher Renewables provides comprehensive and trusted offshore windfarm solutions dedicated to the technical and operational aspects of construction preparation, installation, and specialist operation & maintenance.

Globally, our expertise has supported the construction and development of over 17GW of offshore wind installed capacity in under 14 years. Our teams and technologies have pioneered the delivery of clean energy safely via in-house services including route preparation including UXO EOD & PLGR, bubble curtain operations, cable installation/de-burial, high-voltage cable management, and turbine & blade maintenance.

With owners and operators racing to meet the world’s changing energy mix, we are a proven solutions provider of choice through our global reach and local presence, capability, assets, and people to deliver.