American Clean Power Association Announces CLEANPOWER 2021 Panels

The American Clean Power Association (ACP) today released details of the Trade, Offshore, Tax Equity, and Transmission panels for the 2021 CLEANPOWER Virtual Event on June 7-10.

How Trade Laws are Impacting Clean Energy Deployment

Tuesday, June | 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM ET



While the future of clean energy remains bright, its strong momentum may be slowed by future headwinds that come from arcane areas of international trade, often referred by their shorthand references such as Section 201, Section 232, Section 301, Section 307 and AD/CVD. This session will provide an overview of the trade laws (and related investigations) that are most relevant to renewable energy deployment, how they are affecting companies in real time, and what companies should be on the lookout for in the future on the trade law front.

Moderator: Vanessa Sciarra, VP, Trade & International Competitiveness, ACP

Vanessa Sciarra, VP, Trade & International Competitiveness, ACP Bonnie B. Byers, Consultant, International Trade & Government Matters, King & Spalding

Stacy J Ettinger, Partner, K&L Gates

Alfred Richter, Head of Industrial Operations, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy

U.S. Offshore Wind Developer Interview Series

Wednesday, June 9, 2021 | 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM ET

President Biden has ambitious plans to tackle climate change and rebuild the U.S. economy and is calling for offshore wind to play a key role in achieving Administration’s goals. With political winds shifting to propel offshore wind forward, work needs to be done by industry, states, and the federal government to launch a successful industry that benefits communities from coast to coast. In these one-on-one interviews, hear directly from the offshore wind leaders at the forefront of building this new energy economy about the opportunities their projects will create, any issues facing their projects, some of the unique challenges they might face in their particular lease areas, emerging technology trends, opportunities to build a U.S. supply chain, investments in infrastructure to support U.S. projects, and much more.

Moderator: Darius Snieckus, Editor-in-Chief, Recharge

Darius Snieckus, Editor-in-Chief, Recharge Enrique Alvarez-Uria, Country Manager US OW, Ocean Winds

Lars Gonschorek, Acting President & CEO, EnBW North America Inc.

Jeff Grybowski, Chief Executive Officer, US Wind

David Hardy, Chief Executive Officer, Offshore, NA Ørsted

Siri Espedal Kindem, President, Equinor Wind US

Mark D. Mitchell, Senior Vice President, Project Construction Dominion Energy

Lars Thaaning Pedersen, CEO, Vineyard Wind

Dominik Schwegmann, Head of Offshore Development Americas, RWE Renewables

Joris Veldhoven, Commercial and Finance Director, Atlantic Shores

Bill White, Head of U.S. Offshore Wind, Avangrid Renewables

Tax Equity Market

Wednesday, June 9, 2021 | 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM ET

Experts in this session will examine the current state of tax equity and debt markets and the challenges that exist in financing a large volume of projects in the hopper. They will also discuss how a potential direct pay option could impact structuring of clean energy investments, especially tax equity.

Moderator: Keith Martin, Co-Head of Projects, United States Norton Rose Fulbright

Keith Martin, Co-Head of Projects, United States Norton Rose Fulbright Vishal Kapadia, Senior Vice President and Onshore Chief Commercial Officer, Ørsted

James Marshall, CFO, AES Clean Energy

Andrew Nourafshan, Managing Director, Cypress Creek Renewables

Steven Ryder, Executive Vice President & CFO, Clearway Energy Group

Meghan Schultz, SVP, Finance & Capital Markets, Invenergy

A Transmission Renaissance in the West

Thursday, June 10, 2021 | 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM ET

Some have observed that in the West, we are better at transmission planning than actually building it. A good part of the western transmission grid was built in the 1970s and 1980s, and not with renewable energy considerations that are now at the heart of the clean-tech revolution in the region. However, that is rapidly changing, spurred by the passage of several clean energy laws and the retirement of older generation facilities. There is a need for over 90 GW of new wind and solar investments in the next decade. Utilities and transmission developers are responding with significant investments that will stake what’s planned to the construction of new transmission, including Utah-Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico-California and Nevada. This panel will discuss what’s changed and the continued importance of investing in new and upgraded transmission infrastructure to achieve significant consumer-savings, economic investment, and greenhouse gas reduction benefits.

Moderator: Johnny Casana Sr. Manager, U.S. Political and Regulatory Affairs, Pattern Energy Group LP

Johnny Casana Sr. Manager, U.S. Political and Regulatory Affairs, Pattern Energy Group LP Christina Hayes, Vice President, Federal Regulatory Affairs, Berkshire Hathaway Energy

Michael Lamb , SVP, Transmission, Xcel Energy

SVP, Transmission, Xcel Energy Roxane Perruso , Senior Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer, TransWest Express

Senior Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer, TransWest Express Gov. Bill Ritter, Jr., Founder and Director, Center for the New Energy Economy

