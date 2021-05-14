Ecoener continues to grow in wind power in the Canary Islands with the award of 31% of EOLCAN 2

The 31MW wind power is equivalent to 6.85 million euros and make Ecoener the largest winner of this call.

Ecoener continues its growth in the Canary Islands with the award of 31% of the total aid granted in the second Call for Aid for investment in wind technology electric power production facilities located on the islands (EOLCAN 2). These concessions are equivalent to 6.85 million euros and make Ecoener the largest winner of this call.

The company has also been the highest bidder on the island of La Gomera with all the concessions, which will allow it to promote the objective of the Canarian government of making the island 100% sustainable. This coincides with Ecoener’s commitment to promote the development of renewable energies throughout the region, in order to achieve 50% penetration of these energies by 2025.

The 6 new projects, five of them located in La Gomera, each with 2.35 MW, and one in Gran Canaria with 19.2 MW, will have a total installed capacity of 31 MW and reinforce the leadership position of the company in the archipelago. Ecoener will have a total of 117.6 MW in the islands, between development, construction and operation, which makes it a leader in the sector in the Canary Islands.

These new parks are in the construction phase and their start-up is scheduled for 2022. In addition, with their start-up it will be possible to supply 29,765 families with 100% renewable energy and will avoid the emission of 62,000 tons of CO2 to the atmosphere, contributing significantly to reaching the total decarbonisation goal of the Canary Islands by 2040.

ECOENER is a Spanish company that generates long-term renewable energy, with all its assets owned. Specialized in the development, construction, operation and commercialization of renewable energies, it has more than 30 years of experience in the sector. The company masters three technologies: wind, photovoltaic and hydroelectric.

Pioneers in renewable energies, since its foundation in 1988, Ecoener has installed 195 MW of power and currently owns 142 MW.