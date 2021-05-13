50-megawatt wind power plant in eastern Georgia to launch in 2022

A 50-megawatt wind power plant near the eastern Georgia village of Nigoza will start operating in 2022, Economy Minister Natia Turnava announced.

Turnava met today with Ahmet Çal?k, Chairman of the Turkish Board of Çal?k Energy, which is one of the major investors in Georgia’s energy sector.

During the meeting, Turnava and Çal?k discussed current and future investment projects in Georgia, including the Nigoza wind power plant.

Çal?k Enerji is implementing the project in cooperation with the Georgia Energy Development Fund.

The $ 70 million project aims to employ 200 people in the wind turbine construction and installation process, while 25 people will be employed after it goes online.