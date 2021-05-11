Supply chain expert Julian Brown joins GWEC

Leading supply chain expert and industry veteran Julian Brown has joined the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC) team as Senior Advisor – Offshore Wind Supply Chain.

In a career spanning two decades in the wind industry, Julian has played a prominent role in the creation and scaling up of the offshore wind industry through roles in a number of pioneering companies and organisations.

GWEC’s programmes and initiatives will play a vital role in ramping up the deployment of offshore wind exponentially in the coming years, and I am looking forward to contributing to shaping and building these efforts along with partners across industry and government globally. Julian Brown, Senior Advisor – Offshore Wind Supply Chain Tweet

A former Chair of RenewableUK and current Chair of Tekmar Group plc, Julian entered the wind industry with NEG Micon (now Vestas) and went on to co-found BVG Associates. He led AREVA Wind in the UK and most recently was VP and UK Country Manager for MHI Vestas Offshore Wind. During this time, Julian played a significant role in helping to create an offshore wind supply chain in the UK, which has powered significant economic benefits for the country. He has also sat on a number of industry-government bodies, including Chairing the Norstec alliance to scale up wind power across the North Sea region.

Ben Backwell, CEO at GWEC said: “At GWEC, we are aiming to build a team of the industry’s top experts as we take the wind sector’s knowledge and experience global and help more and more countries create their own offshore wind industries. We are therefore thrilled to be able to count on the knowledge and insight that Julian can provide to help us with this mission.”

Julian Brown added: "I am delighted to join Ben and his team at GWEC. Building the offshore wind industry has been a life-long passion, and I am excited to work with GWEC to develop this vital technology globally and help create the economic and social benefits that I know the sector can provide. GWEC's programmes and initiatives will play a vital role in ramping up the deployment of offshore wind exponentially in the coming years, and I am looking forward to contributing to shaping and building these efforts along with partners across industry and government globally."