American Clean Power Association Statement on Vineyard Wind farm Record of Decision

The American Clean Power Association (ACP)?issued the following statement today after the U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management issued a final record of decision for the Vineyard Wind I offshore wind power project:

“This is a historic day for clean energy and for our country that has been over a decade in the making. Today we launch a brand-new source of home-grown energy for Americans. Vineyard Wind is at last cleared to deliver clean power to Massachusetts and jobs and investments for the region. The Biden-Harris Administration, including the many talented career staff at the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management and other federal agencies who reviewed this project, deserve great credit for their years of work to enable this clean energy resource to finally come to America’s shores. Now is the time to push forward on offshore wind, catch up to global competitors, and decarbonize our electric grid, so that the U.S. can deliver economic and environmental benefits to our citizens and combat climate change.” – Heather Zichal, ACP CEO