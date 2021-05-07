JC Sandberg Joins American Clean Power Association As Chief Advocacy Officer

The American Clean Power Association (ACP) announced today that JC Sandberg will assume the role of Chief Advocacy Officer (CAO). Sandberg brings to the job more than two decades of legislative, regulatory and corporate experience where he has established himself as a policy expert and trusted voice on energy and infrastructure issues. In this newly-created role as CAO, Sandberg will lead ACP’s state and federal affairs, policy, and regulatory functions beginning on May 24.

“This is almost a homecoming for JC because from the very start he’s been instrumental in building ACP from the ground up,” said ACP CEO Heather Zichal. “As a founding member, leader on our Board of Directors, and contributor on the Executive Committee, JC already has a deep understanding of our industry’s growth trajectory. In fact, he’s helped to engineer it.”

Sandberg joins ACP from GE Renewable Energy where he led global government affairs and policy and served on the leadership team of the $15 billion business unit since 2015. In this role, JC was instrumental in the global growth of the company’s onshore and offshore wind, grid, hydro, and storage businesses. Sandberg has played an active role in the establishment of policy and regulatory frameworks enabling the accelerated deployment of renewable energy in domestic and foreign markets. Sandberg joined GE in 2013 as Executive Counsel, Government Affairs and Policy for GE Power and Water. Sandberg began his policy career in 2001 as Counsel to the U.S. Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works where his portfolio included surface transportation, federal government response to the 9/11 attacks and a range of environmental issues. During his Senate tenure, Sandberg was a lead Senate negotiator on the $300 billion reauthorization of the Transportation Equity Act for the 21st Century. Following his work on the Hill, he served as Counsel to the law firm of Baker Donelson where he advised clients on energy and infrastructure issues.

“It is a real honor and privilege for me to join Heather and the ACP team,” Sandberg said. “I look forward to continuing to work with industry leaders and policymakers to unlock the full potential of renewable energy—a critical zero-carbon generation source and a key economic engine for the U.S. economy.”

As CAO and a member of ACP’s Executive Team, Sandberg will advance ACP’s policy, legislative, and regulatory priorities and provide strategic direction for policy development and industry advocacy efforts. In this role, he’ll oversee ACP’s engagement with public/private sector programs and initiatives and provide management oversight and enterprise-wide coordination for the state and federal affairs, policy, and regulatory functions.

“We’re fortunate to have JC join the organization full-time as CAO to help move the industry forward,” said Zichal. “No one is better suited to make the case for policies that support the clean power transition.”

Sandberg earned his B.S. in Accounting from Brigham Young University and his J.D. from the University of Arizona. He lives in Virginia with his wife Lauren and their three children.

